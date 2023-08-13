Matthew Upson lauded Mo Salah after the stunning assist which gave Liverpool the lead in their opening Premier League game against Chelsea on Sunday.

Upson was speaking to BBC Radio Five Live after Luis Diaz put Jurgen Klopp’s men in front at Stamford Bridge. It was a superb finish from the Colombian. But it was overshadowed by the build-up.

Alexis Mac Allister found Mo Salah down the right flank with a brilliant long-range ball. And the Egyptian then played an inch-perfect pass through the Chelsea defence into Diaz’s path.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

It was an absolutely flawless ball towards the penalty spot. And Diaz made the most of the chance, sliding in to beat Robert Sanchez.

Diaz deserves credit for the goal. But Upson suggested that it was the assist from Salah which was the standout moment in an outstanding move for the visitors against Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Salah lauded after exquisite assist for Liverpool

“Wow that’s just power football for me. It’s precise and direct,” he told BBC Radio Five Live.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

“Ths pass from Salah is exquisite, he has a channel of about a metre where he can thread it through, diagonally between Silva and Disasi.

“Any kind of contact from Diaz and it goes in, which he duly adds.”

Salah was unlucky to not add to the lead shortly after. The 31-year-old found the back of the net with a smart finish. However, replays showed that Salah had gone slightly early and was fractionally offside.

Chelsea definitely grew into the game, which will perhaps concern Jurgen Klopp. But Liverpool threatened to show a lot of quality in the final third. It is an exciting glimpse of what the Reds could do this year with their remarkable array of attacking talent.

Salah would not get his goal before coming off. And he did not look happy with the decision to substitute him in the final 15 minutes. But Liverpool are going to cause so many problems for opposition sides this season.

And when it clicks for the Reds, it is going to be completely exhilarating.