Chris Sutton says 'something has gone horribly wrong' at Leeds United











Chris Sutton has claimed that ‘something has gone horribly wrong’ at Leeds United, with the club yet to replace Jesse Marsch.

Leeds’ search for a new manager is turning out to be a bit more difficult than their owner Andrea Radrizzani initially expected.

Radrizzani took to Twitter last Tuesday and responded to a fan who asked for an update on a Marsch replacement. The Leeds owner hinted that he was looking to appoint a new boss by last Wednesday, but that has failed to materialise.

Leeds have been linked with the likes of Andoni Iraola, Marcelo Gallardo, Ange Postecoglou and Marcelo Bielsa’s former assistant, Carlos Corberan.

The Whites have turned their attention to a short-term appointment since, with reports suggesting that both Nuno Espirito Santo and Steven Gerrard are being considered.

But their search for a new manager has left Sutton with doubts over the decisions being made at the club.

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Sutton criticises Leeds board over Marsch decision

Speaking on BBC’s Monday Night Club, the former Blackburn striker questioned Radrizzani’s decision to back Marsch by bringing in new signings then proceed to sack him just six days after the January window closed.

“It’s amazing really, what’s gone on at Leeds. The decision to sack Jesse Marsch,” Sutton said.

“Well okay, based on two wins in 17 – something like that – but they made the decision to make the change and Marsch went with the majority of his staff, so everybody is thinking ‘wow, they must have a plan, somebody is going to come in soon’ and then Radrizzani tweeted that and suggested that somebody would be in on Wednesday morning.

“Something has gone horribly wrong. I actually think the owner has, the way they have dealt with the situation of bringing players in in January, making the decision so late in the day, if Leeds go down it’s on the owners far more than Jesse Marsch. If they didn’t have faith in him, well sack him earlier then.”

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

It did seem slightly bizarre that Leeds took the decision to sack Marsch after giving him just one game with their new signings.

The Whites splashed out a club-record fee on Georginio Rutter and brought in the likes of Weston McKennie from Juventus.

That being said, something had to give as Marsch just wasn’t producing the necessary results to keep Leeds out of trouble.

But Leeds would have been better served getting a new manager last month to give him the opportunity to bring in players suited to his style.

Show all