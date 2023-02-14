Leeds manager news: Nuno Espirito Santo now being seriously considered











Leeds United are now set to push to appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager.

A report from the Daily Mail suggests that the 49-year-old is one of their main targets to replace Jesse Marsch.

It’s now been over a week since Marsch was sacked by the club.

Off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, Leeds decided it was time to relieve the American of his duties.

The timing of the decision was questionable, after heavily backing him in the January transfer window.

Photo by Mick Walker – CameraSport via Getty Images

Fellow American Weston McKennie was signed from Juventus on loan, and he was joined by Marsch’s former player Max Wober.

The club then broke their transfer record to bring in Georginio Rutter from German side Hoffenheim.

Now, Leeds are desperately searching for Marsch’s replacement.

They’ve already turned down the chance to appoint Alfred Schreuder, and spoke to caretaker boss Michael Skubala yesterday.

As the Daily Mail suggest, Nuno Espiritio Santo is being seriously considered to take the manager’s job at Leeds.

It would be a return to the Premier League for a coach who struggled during his last role in England.

Leeds about to push for Nuno in manager search

The Daily Mail’s report states that, ‘Al-Ittihad’s Nuno Espirito Santo is one that continues to be pushed.’

Although Nuno is currently already in a job, the likelihood is he’ll be quite easy to bring back to England.

Already this season, he’s been linked with moves to West Ham, Everton and his old club Wolves.

Nuno has a great record when playing Leeds as a manager, winning all four games against them.

He excelled during his time at Wolves, taking them from the Championship to Europe in four seasons.

Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images

His time in charge of Tottenham was much less successful, as he was shown the door after 17 games in charge.

Nuno is tactically quite flexible, and has had success with various different formations.

He is, however, quite a conservative manager, and given Leeds’s problems in front of goal, he may not be the best coach to fix them.

However, it would take him little time to adapt to the Premier League again, and could be a clever appointment.

Whoever Leeds decide to bring in, they need to do it fast, as time is running out before their huge game against Everton on Saturday.

