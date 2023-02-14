Leeds considering appointing 42-year-old manager who said he had no interest in Jesse Marsch's opinion











Leeds are now considering appointing Steven Gerrard as the club’s new manager to replace Jesse Marsch.

The Daily Mail report that their managerial search has led them to consider Gerrard, who was sacked by Aston Villa earlier this season.

They note that Gerrard’s assistant at Rangers and Villa was Gary MacAllister, who is a favourite among Leeds fans having played for the club.

The 42-year-old is apparently not completely sold on the idea and he also has plenty still to prove at Premier League level.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Leeds considering Gerrard

He failed to implement any kind of clear style at Villa, and by the time he was sacked, Gerrard had lost the support of the fans.

Gerrard won the title at Rangers but his only management spell in England left plenty of question marks as he prepares for his next job.

It does seem like the task of turning around a huge club like Leeds would appeal to Gerrard, whose ultimate ambition is surely to manage Liverpool one day.

Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that Head Coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 20, 2022

When Leeds drew 0-0 with Villa in October, Marsch criticised Gerrard’s Villa for what he perceived as time-wasting tactics.

Gerrard hit back, saying: “Was he happy with their time-wasting when they went down to ten men? It works both ways.

“I’m not really interested in what Jesse thinks and his opinion. My priority is Aston Villa and I’m here to talk about our performance and what we need to do to get points.’