Chris Sutton now says Hugo Lloris has been really poor for Tottenham, he's 'so weak'











Chris Sutton has slammed Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris for a mistake he made against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Sutton was covering Tottenham’s fortuitous 2-1 win over Brighton on BT Sport Score (7/4 4:16pm) yesterday.

On paper, the familiar sight of Son Heung-min and Harry Kane scoring would be of no surprise to anyone.

However, the story of the game was certainly very different, with Brighton on the end of some very unfortunate refereeing decisions.

Spurs benefitted from two disallowed goals and several good penalty shouts being turned down.

Cristian Stellini will take the three points at full-time, even if he was sent off before the final whistle.

Photo by Stephanie Meek – CameraSport via Getty Images

It was another lacklustre performance from Tottenham, and Sutton highlighted one Hugo Lloris moment in particular that was below par.

The £13m goalkeeper looks set to lose his spot as first-choice in north London in the summer.

Spurs have been linked with a number of goalkeepers who could replace him this summer, including Jordan Pickford and David Raya.

Sutton criticises Tottenham captain Lloris

Hugo Lloris will be counting his lucky stars this morning, as he as beaten quite easily by a deflected Danny Welbeck effort.

The ball was adjudged to have hit Alexis Mac Allister’s arm on its way through to the goal, and Sutton said: “Rubbish goalkeeping from Lloris!

“It’s a brilliant shift onto his left foot [from Welbeck], he shapes to maybe shoot the ball with his right foot.

“He’s what, 14, 15 yards? Shifts it inside, but with his left foot. It’s so weak this goalkeeping, Lloris is hopeless, it goes under his body.

“I think Lloris has been poor for a while now, I think this is awful goalkeeping, it goes right under him.

“Blimey, I mean if that’s your goalkeeper at under-12 level you’d sub him after that error.

“It takes a little deflection but it’s terrible goalkeeping.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Lloris has made several high-profile mistakes this season, including against fierce rivals Arsenal earlier in the campaign.

The 36-year-old has been a fantastic servant to the club, but his time as Tottenham’s first-choice may be coming to an end.

Sutton couldn’t believe the mistake Lloris made that would have put Tottenham behind had it not been for VAR intervention.

He needs to be at his very best to avoid Spurs missing out on the Champions League this season.

