‘Nothing short of fantastic’: ‘Incredible’ Liverpool ace impresses pundit despite having ‘big shoes to fill’

Liverpool have been very impressive in the Premier League so far this season and pundit Garth Crooks massively praised one of their players this week.

It was a convincing win on the weekend as Liverpool managed to win 3-0. They now have 10 points from 12 and this is very positive going into international break.

They have faced some hard sides so far this season and Jurgen Klopp will be very happy with their performances so far.

They have made some top signings this summer and pundit Garth Crooks was very keen to praise summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai.

Garth Crooks heaps praise on Liverpool’s Szoboszlai

Speaking on BBC Sport when producing his Premier League Team of the Week, Crooks rated Szoboszlai massively.

The pundit said: “The technique that enabled his strike against Aston Villa was nothing short of fantastic and matched only by his ability to close the opposition down and deny them space when the ball wasn’t at his feet.

“His willingness to cover the ground is impressive and very much required in light of Jordan Henderson’s departure to the Saudi Pro League.

“It’s the second time this season Szoboszlai has made my team selection. When the Hungary international arrived at Anfield I said he had big shoes to fill. Well, he looks like a player who is enjoying the challenge.”

The Hungarian midfielder has been great since joining Liverpool from RB Leipzig over the course of the summer.

Szoboszlai is an “incredible” player and on the weekend picked up his first goal for his new club. It was a brilliant finish from outside the box and Liverpool fans will hope to see more of that this season.

If he can continue to produce such quality moments for the club then Liverpool will have managed to find a top star and the reported £60million that they have bought him for will feel like a bargain.