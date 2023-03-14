Chris Sutton left baffled by Antonio Conte's situation at Tottenham right now











Chris Sutton has been left seriously confused by Antonio Conte’s current situation at Tottenham Hotspur.

Sutton was speaking on The Monday Night Club and reviewing the weekend’s action.

After back-to-back humiliating cup exits, Spurs returned to winning ways against Nottingham Forest.

Every other result went their way at the weekend, once again boosting their chances of finishing in the top four.

However, the biggest talking point at Tottenham is Antonio Conte’s future, and Chris Sutton is concerned by the effect it’s having on the club.

The number of managers being linked with his job continues to grow, with Fulham’s Marco Silva the latest to emerge.

Conte is set to hold talks with the club next month, but Sutton suggests that might be too late.

His contract expires in the summer, but Tottenham do hold the option to extend it by an extra 12 months.

Right now, it looks very unlikely that the club will trigger that clause in his deal.

Sutton confused by Conte situation at Tottenham

The BBC Sport pundit shared his views on Conte’s future on the Monday Night Club show, saying: “I think it’s better for all concerned if he goes now.

“I think he will see the season out. I am just really confused about what is going on at Spurs at this moment in time.

“I think Antonio Conte really needs to commit one way or the other and if he says ‘well, I’m here, I’m happy to sign for another year or two’ then Tottenham can move on but it doesn’t look like he will so therefore if Tottenham want to progress I think they are better off making a change now, I really, really do.”

Sutton went on to say that he thought Tottenham had ‘regressed’ under Conte this season, blaming their inconsistency.

Finishing in the top four of the Premier League is now the only thing Spurs have left to aim for this season.

It would be a repeat of their achievements last season, but they club don’t seem to be progressing.

Once Conte’s future is decided, Tottenham’s attention will turn to Harry Kane.

Their star man has one year left on his current deal, and Daniel Levy is desperate to keep him at the club.

Who comes in to replace Conte, and how much investment Levy puts into the squad could end up making his decision for him.

