Chris Sutton claims Antonio Conte was happy when Southampton equalised against Tottenham











Chris Sutton has now said that Antonio Conte would have actually been happy when Tottenham Hotspur conceded a late equaliser against Southampton.

Sutton was speaking on The Monday Night Club and discussion the Tottenham manager’s future.

Antonio Conte’s job looks very much in the balance after his explosive tirade at full-time on Saturday.

After his Spurs side conceded a late equaliser, Conte berated his squad and the whole club when speaking to the press.

A report from The Telegraph now suggests that Spurs could part ways with the Italian this week.

It would be an incredible end to his time in charge of the club.

The relationship between Conte and the majority of Tottenham’s fanbase really soured last month.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Spurs were eliminated from the FA Cup and Champions League in quick succession with two poor performances.

Leaving Harry Kane out of the side away to Sheffield United was a particularly unpopular decision.

Sutton now believes Conte was glad when Southampton scored against Tottenham at the weekend.

It meant he could finally air his grievances with everyone associated with the club.

Sutton think Conte was happy with last-minute Southampton goal vs Tottenham

Talking about the 53-year-old manager’s future, Sutton said: “Do you know what I think Mark [Chapman]? I actually think Conte was happy that Southampton equalised.

“This was a pre-meditated rant, this was always going to happen. Let’s get it right, this was always going to happen.

“Conte shooting off, blaming everybody else, firing off, and that’s what he did.

“So, I suspect he wasn’t too dissatisfied. If it wasn’t against Southampton, it would have been another week.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano has now suggested that there’s now a split among the Tottenham players over Conte’s most recent comments.

It’s certainly provoked a reaction from the media, although up to his point the squad have stayed silent on his comments.

Daniel Levy is consulting those closest to him about what to do next with Conte.

It would be one of the most dramatic ways a manager has got himself sacked in Premier League history if he does go.

But Sutton is sure that Conte wanted Tottenham to concede that late goal so he could push the self-destruct button at full-time.

Show all