‘I think’: Andy Walker rates Celtic’s Champions League group chances

Away from the Glasgow Derby result for a second, Celtic also have the upcoming Champions League campaign to look forward to.

Being drawn into a group with Feyenoord, Lazio and Athletico Madrid is not the worst draw Celtic could have had in terms of getting out of the group.

And former Celtic striker, Andy Walker has run the rule over the Champions League group and he believes that it could have been worse for Brendan Rodgers’ men.

Walker said [The Go Radio Football Show], “It’s as good as they could have hoped for. I mean, Feyenoord are top seeds and they won the Dutch league.

“We all know how strong Athletico Madrid have been over recent years. The games against Lazio will be will be really tight.

“But Celtic will, at their best, when Brendan Rodgers talks about Celtic trying to be a better team competing in Europe, then they’ve got a group where I think it’s as good as they could have hoped for.”

Although it is still a tough group, the fact that Celtic have managed to avoid such teams as Real Madrid, Liverpool or PSG means that qualification from it is possible.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

It may well be a bridge too far to suggest that Celtic can get into the last 16 of the competition, but dropping into the Europa League is certainly possible.

The campaign kicks off on the 19th of September against Feyenoord in Holland. And whilst it will be a difficult challenge against the Dutch champions, Brendan Rodgers must pick up points away from home if he wants to make it out of this group.

