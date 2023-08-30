Chelsea want to sign Bayern Munich superstar Jamal Musiala before the end of the transfer window.

A report from the Secret Scout has shared more information about Chelsea’s list of potential new additions.

Chelsea have once again been incredibly active in the transfer market.

The headline incoming was Moises Caicedo who has arrived for £115m after beating Liverpool to his signature.

Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku and Axel Disasi are just some of the other players Mauricio Pochettino has brought in.

With just two days left in the window, Chelsea are still searching for reinforcements.

Losing Nkunku to injury is a blow and the club are looking for players who can fill that role behind the striker.

Arsenal player Emile Smith Rowe has emerged as a late target although it’s hard to see Mikel Arteta selling a promising young player to a London rival.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Chelsea now want to sign Jamal Musiala and bring him back to his boyhood club.

The German international is one of the most exciting young players in world football right now.

Getting a deal over the line this late in the transfer window would be very difficult.

Chelsea want to sign Musiala

The report from The Secret Scout states, “Understand Ferran Torres, Jadon Sancho, Ansu Fati and Raphinha are amongst a ‘list’ of possible attackers Chelsea have discussed bringing in before the window shuts.

“Chelsea would love to bring back Jamal Musiala, but unsurprisingly Bayern wouldn’t be keen to sell now #FCBayern

“Expect this to move fast over next 24hrs.”

The ‘outstanding’ attacking midfielder has previously been described as ‘the Lionel Messi of the future’.

Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

It’s clear to see why Chelsea would want to sign Musiala as they continue to hoover up some of the most exciting young talent from around the world.

Unlike some of their other signings, Musiala would be ready to step straight into the first team.

It’s hard to imagine what asking price Bayern Munich might put on Musiala should Chelsea submit a bid.

They might also face competition from Real Madrid if Antonio Rudiger can help it, with the centre-back admitting he wants the Spanish giants to bid for the 20-year-old.