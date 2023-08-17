Danny Murphy now shares some good news about Liverpool missing out on Moises Caicedo

Pundit Danny Murphy has found the big positive that has come out of Liverpool missing out on Moises Caicedo.

Murphy was speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents Five YouTube channel about Liverpool’s transfer business.

After a very positive start to the transfer window, things have started to unravel at Anfield.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszai are both very good signings but the balance of the midfield is still off.

Losing Jordan Henderson and Fabinho has meant that Jurgen Klopp only has one natural number six in the squad going into this season.

That’s youngster Stefan Bajcetic, who is a brilliant player but isn’t fully fit yet.

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

After spending much of the summer negotiating with Southampton for Romeo Lavia, Liverpool suddenly made a move for Moises Caicedo.

They made the biggest bid for the Ecuadorian at the time before Chelsea increased their offer again with the midfielder having his heart set on a move to Stamford Bridge.

Despite missing out on Caicedo, Danny Murphy does believe that there is a positive for Jurgen Klopp to come out of this situation.

It might be hard to convince the German coach that this is actually the case.

Murphy says there’s a positive to Liverpool not signing Caicedo

Speaking about the 21-year-old’s transfer saga, Murphy said: “Well I don’t think Liverpool necessarily leaked that, that’s got out somewhere.

“The fact is that the deal was agreed and they didn’t spend that.

“Well, the positive from that and I hear what you’re saying, other clubs now know how much money they’ve got to spend, it causes a problem, it does.

“But the positive of that is there has been some talk and some negativity around the owner’s not backing [Jurgen] Klopp.

Murphy was then asked if he agreed with that and said: “Well, not now. If they’re willing to do that, they’re willing to back him. But they’re not willing to just spend stupid money on any player.”

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Liverpool do have money to spend this money and have already identified their next midfield target.

Stuttgart captain Wataru Endo appears to be the man for the job and he already has a medical booked for today.

Despite Murphy praising Liverpool for backing Klopp by providing the funds for Caicedo, the biggest positive would have been to actually sign him.

It’s a difficult market for midfielders this summer but Liverpool might finally be able to bring in their desired defensive midfielder.