Journalist James McNicholas has suggested that he has heard that Emile Smith Rowe is not pushing to leave Arsenal, and thus, a move to Chelsea in the final days of the summer transfer window is currently looking unlikely.

McNicholas was speaking on his YouTube channel amid speculation that the Blues have looked into what would be a stunning deal for the 23-year-old.

Photo by Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Emile Smith Rowe has emerged as a surprise contender to leave the Emirates before the deadline passes. The England international is yet to play a single minute in the Premier League this season. And that comes after a frustrating year where he played a bit-part role for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Smith Rowe not pushing for Arsenal exit amid Chelsea interest

90min reports that Chelsea have made contact with Arsenal over a possible move for the attacking midfielder. Meanwhile, the same outlet suggested that Newcastle have also enquired about a potential loan move for Smith Rowe.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly adamant that he is staying. And it seems that Smith Rowe is content with that stance, with McNicholas suggesting that he is not pushing to make the move this week.

“The good news is Smith Rowe, although he’d like more minutes I don’t doubt, from what I hear is not in a position where he’s looking to push something through or force something through,” he told his YouTube channel.

“Never say never in football. But certainly, the noises that I’m hearing today suggest that this is not going to happen.”

The most relieved man to hear that Smith Rowe is intending to stay may actually be Kai Havertz. It is fair to say that Havertz has not had the best time since making the move from Chelsea to Arsenal in the summer.

Already, the fans are starting to call for Mikel Arteta to make a change. And Smith Rowe is obviously one of the contenders to replace Havertz in the side.

So if he moves in the opposite direction, the pressure on Havertz will surely be ramped up. Certainly, that move would become a lot less likely had Arsenal not signed the German earlier in the window.

Havertz still needs to step his game up in the near future. But at least he has seemingly not got to worry about any frustration over selling Smith Rowe being directed at him.