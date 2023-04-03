Chelsea considering Ruben Amorim after he rejected Tottenham











Chelsea are looking at a similar list of managers to Tottenham it seems and have now added Ruben Amorim to their watchlist.

Amorim is doing a fine job over in Portugal with Sporting Lisbon. He was high up on Tottenham’s radar when talk of Antonio Conte moving on was bubbling. However, he is believed to have rejected the chance to go to Spurs as recently as last week.

And now, according to 90Min, Amorim is one of the names Chelsea will consider as they seek to replace Graham Potter.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Incredible

Amorim has built quite the reputation over in Portugal so far. Still only 38, he is regarded as one of the best young coaches in Europe and has been labelled as being ‘incredible’ for the work he’s done with Sporting.

90Min claims that Chelsea hold an interest in Amorim, who is said to be on a list of names similar to that of Tottenham’s.

The likes of Pochettino, Nagelsmann, and Luis Enrique are all believed to be on Chelsea’s radar. Of course, those three have all been linked with the Tottenham job as well.

TBR’s View: Amorim to Chelsea would sting for Tottenham

Well, to be honest, any of the names mentioned picking Chelsea over Spurs would hurt a bit.

The worry here for Tottenham is that if Amorim has rejected them and then suddenly turns around and decides Chelsea is appealing, it will make Spurs fans think something is wrong at the club.

Amorim is said to have been wary of working for Daniel Levy. And if that is true, it simply feeds the narrative among some Tottenham fans that Levy is the overriding problem at the club.

In terms of Chelsea’s own ambitions, it’s easy to see why they like Ruben Amorim. However, much like Graham Potter, it would be a project and Amorim would need time. As we’ve seen already, Todd Boehly has already shown his ruthless side in moving Potter on so quickly.