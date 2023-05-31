Chelsea set to make huge bid to sign 27-year-old Tottenham target in next few weeks











Chelsea are reportedly set to make a huge bid to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Andre Onana in the next few weeks.

That’s according to Calciomercato, who claim that Inter Milan are aware of Chelsea’s interest in their number one goalkeeper.

Tottenham look set to be on the lookout for a new shot-stopper this summer with Hugo Lloris’ future at the club in doubt.

Indeed, Foot Mercato claims the Tottenham captain has already received a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian outfit Al Hilal.

Spurs have been linked with moves for a host of Lloris replacements ahead of the summer, including the likes of David Raya, Jordan Pickford and Andre Onana.

Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport that Tottenham prefer a move for Onana over Brentford’s Raya, as do Chelsea.

And it seems that the Blues are preparing a huge bid to sign the 27-year-old.

Chelsea preparing Onana bid

Calciomercato reports that Inter are aware of an incoming bid from Chelsea for Onana.

The outlet claims that a ‘very high offer’ could arrive in a ‘few weeks’.

Of course, Chelsea have recently named former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino as their new permanent manager.

And it seems the Argentine could be about to go head-to-head with his old side in the summer transfer window. Both Spurs and Chelsea are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper.

Lloris has struggled throughout the season, and at 35, it seems his best days in a Tottenham shirt are behind him.

Onana has impressed at Inter Milan this season and has played a key role in them reaching the Champions League final.

The Cameroon international only made the switch to Milan last year, but was involved in an off-field controversy and received a lengthy ban.

He’s finally finding his feet at the San Siro though and has cemented his place as their number one goalkeeper.

Onana would be a brilliant option for Spurs, but if Chelsea do move ahead of them in the race to sign him, it certainly wouldn’t be a massive blow.

There are plenty of decent options for Tottenham at the moment and the likes of Raya has really impressed at Brentford this season.

