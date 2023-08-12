Chelsea now think Liverpool will hijack another one of their transfer bids after Caicedo

After a whirlwind few days in the transfer market it doesn’t seem like things are showing any sign of slowing down for Chelsea and Liverpool.

Yesterday was a mad one for both, revolving around Moises Caicedo in the main. It looked like Liverpool had got their man after Jurgen Klopp confirmed a deal was in place.

However, Chelsea then got back involved and now look likely to win the race after details emerged overnight of a new bid being incoming.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Adding fuel to the flame along to all this was reports late last night that Chelsea had now reached a deal for another Liverpool target, Romeo Lavia.

It’s been claimed the Blues have reached a £55m deal with Southampton to sign Lavia.

However, now, journalist Sacha Tavloieri has suggested that Chelsea are wary of a Liverpool hijack on this deal too. So much so, that they’ve told their medical team to prepare for the tests ASAP to try and get ahead of the curve.

Chelsea will now hope to push deals through for both Lavia and Caicedo this weekend, while they’re also looking at signing Michael Olise from Crystal Palace.

Chelsea showing their muscle

If Chelsea go and spend nigh on £170m on Lavia and Caicedo it once again shows the financial power they have in the club.

Despite FFP, they seem to be able to go out and land these players and players seem drawn to going as well.

The deals for Caicedo and Lavia have been quite mind-blowing. With a bit of luck, for everyone involved, including us sports writers, these two transfers will be done and dusted soon.