Chelsea now see ‘amazing’ £34m Liverpool target as a key target

Chelsea are eyeing up new midfielders and will reportedly pursue a deal to sign in-demand Spanish starlet, Gabri Veiga.

Veiga has emerged as one of the hottest properties in Europe and has a host of teams looking to sign him.

Among them are the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, who are more than aware that Veiga has a release clause of less than £40m in his current contract.

However, according to The Evening Standard, Chelsea now consider Veiga a key transfer target and could make their move.

Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Chelsea want to sign Gabri Veiga

The Evening Standard covers off how Chelsea are looking at a number of midfielders as they look to strengthen the ranks.

Other players are mentioned, but the line on Veiga being now considered a key transfer target will be of interest to Blues fans.

Veiga, who has been dubbed as being ‘very intelligent‘ by Andoni Iraola, seemingly has the pick of a number of clubs when it comes to his next move.

Celta Vigo know they will be losing Veiga, especially with the clause in his contract.

Chelsea, then, could well be the club to make their move after raising over £200m in the last few weeks.

Typical of Boehly

Should Chelsa emerge from nowhere and snatch Veiga, then it wouldn’t be a surprise at all really.

This is a player who has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool and for Todd Boehly, he’ll see it as a good way to get one over on a Premier League rival.

Veiga is a quality young player with a huge future ahead of him. Chelsea, meanwhile, are building a different type of club than we are used to seeing and could see the Spaniard as a future star.

Certainly, the fee won’t put Boehly and co off and if they want Veiga, you can bet they’ll go out and do the deal.