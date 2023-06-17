Fabrizio Romano has provided a new update around Liverpool’s pursuit for highly-rated La Liga star Gabri Veiga this summer.

The Spaniard has attracted a lot of interest. Reports earlier this month suggested that Liverpool, as well as Newcastle as very keen on signing Veiga.

Veiga, who plays as a central midfielder, is 21 years-old and has been a key player for Celta Vigo during the last season.

In La Liga, Veiga made 36 appearances. During these matches, he massively impressed as he scored 11 goals and picked up four assists.

His efforts saw ESPN recently name him in their list of their 39 best footballers aged 21 or under.

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Liverpool enquire about Gabri Veiga

With other clubs interested in the player, it is important for Liverpool to make a move sooner rather than later. The latest news suggests that they have done this.

Romano reported on Liverpool’s contact as they pursue Veiga. He tweeted: “Chelsea have inquired on Spanish talent Gabri Veiga’s release clause; conditions, payment terms or chance to negotiate with Celta Vigo.

“No bid or concrete steps as of now. Liverpool did exactly the same earlier this week, he’s one of the players Liverpool are following.”

This is big news on the future of Veiga. With Chelsea also now involved, there will be a lot of work for Liverpool to do to try and convince the midfielder to join them.

Veiga has a reported £35million release clause. No doubt all three clubs reportedly involved will be able to pay that fee.

Due to this, it comes down to selling their project and offering a decent wage. No doubt Liverpool will continue to battle for Veiga until he makes a decision.