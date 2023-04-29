‘They know’: Arsenal are well aware that their ‘phenomenal’ player wants to go back home – journalist











Arsenal know that Jorginho is eyeing up a return to Italy.

Speaking on The Arsenal Beat Podcast, Simon Collings has been discussing Arsenal’s midfield conundrum heading into the summer, and he’s suggested that the Gunners could perhaps sell Jorginho just a few months after he arrived at the Emirates.

Indeed, Collings says that Arsenal are well aware that the midfielder wants to head back to Italy eventually to return home back to the country where he spent so much of his career so far.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal know Jorginho wants to go to Italy

Collings shared what he knows about the ‘phenomenal’ midfielder.

“Just to play devil’s advocate. A scenario you could forsee. I know Jorginho has one year left on his deal, but they know pretty that he eventually wants to return to Italy. Given he’s had an ok six months, is there an argument that you could move Jorginho on to generate a bit of money and get another midfielder in?” Collings suggested.

Short-lived

Jorginho’s time at the Emirates could well be short-lived, and, in all honesty, that may not be a bad thing.

Indeed, the Italian was very much a stop-gap signing to tide Arsenal over in the title race. Let’s not forget, they initially wanted to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton instead, and by the time the summer comes around, they will be able to do deals for players like Caicedo or Declan Rice.

Jorginho’s age works against him. This Arsenal team has been built almost wholly around youth, and it’s hard to see how a player of his age and stature will have a long-term future here – he’s not even getting into the team at the moment.

He may have only just joined, but don’t be shocked if Jorginho does leave in the summer.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

