Kevin Campbell is so pleased Jorginho is at Arsenal, but admitted that he does not think he is the right player to start for the Gunners in their pivotal Premier League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday.

Campbell was speaking on the Highbury Squad podcast ahead of that massive game this week at the Etihad Stadium. And Arsenal now need to do something that they have not done in their last three games: win.

Mikel Arteta’s men have opened the door for Manchester City in the title race with three draws on the spin. And a number of players seem to be struggling to find the level they have been at for most of the season.

Campbell doesn’t think Jorginho should start against Manchester City

Thomas Partey is one of those. He was poor against Southampton. And he compounded the frustration by having a shot from distance in the final moments as Arsenal pushed for a winner.

That has seemingly led some Arsenal fans to wonder whether the game against City may be the right time to start Jorginho. The £12 million January signing has proved to be a shrewd addition. And he would bring the composure on the ball Arsenal have lacked a little in the last few games.

Campbell believes that the Italy international may have a role to play against Pep Guardiola’s side at some stage. But this is not the game to drop Partey for.

“I think you don’t see Jorginho play, solely because of the athleticism of Thomas Partey,” he told Highbury Squad. “The team have relied on that athleticism all season. Jorginho is a top player and I’m so pleased he’s at the club.

“But I think if the game’s going on and it gets to the second-half and Jorginho comes on, then you get somebody with the experience to keep the ball and keep it moving. But especially early on, you need to be an athlete, especially against City. You need to get around them and you need to put your foot in. And we know Thomas Partey can do that.”

Arsenal may be freed up by the fact that they probably need to win. A draw is not a disastrous result. But certainly, a loss to Manchester City would be a fatal blow to their title hopes.

There is no doubt over what Arteta’s side need to do. Obviously, they are not going to throw the kitchen sink at Manchester City immediately. But there is also a little more clarity over what they need to do.

Partey has been crucial to the side this season. And he probably gives the club’s attacking players more freedom. But it is what he provides at the other end of the pitch that could make a real difference.

Partey was not available for the previous league game against City. That result should perhaps make up Mikel Arteta’s mind if there is any doubt.