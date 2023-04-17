Chelsea admire Tottenham managerial target Vincent Kompany











Chelsea are reportedly admirers of Burnley boss Vincent Kompany now, after claims he’s emerged as Tottenham Hotspur’s first choice to replace Antonio Conte.

Tottenham fell to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of relegation-threatened Bournemouth on Saturday after yet another lacklustre display.

Cristian Stellini hasn’t got off to an ideal start after Conte’s departure, with his only win coming against Brighton last weekend.

Spurs fans will be hoping to see the club press ahead with their attempts to appoint a new head coach in the coming weeks.

Indeed, Vincent Kompany is one of many names to have been linked with the Tottenham hotseat over the past couple of weeks.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

The Sun reported last week that Kompany has emerged as Tottenham’s first choice to replace Conte.

But Chelsea are proving to be a thorn in the side of Spurs as they also hold an interest in the Belgian, according to The Times.

Chelsea admire Kompany

The outlet claims that Chelsea ‘admire’ Kompany as the 37-year-old has already guided Burnley back to the Premier League.

Burnley look set to go on and win the Championship too as they currently sit 12 points clear at the top of the table.

It’s led to Kompany being heavily linked with the vacancy at Tottenham, but it seems that he also has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Chelsea’s search for a new manager couldn’t have come at a worse time for Tottenham as it seems to be complicating their own.

Of course, the Blues have already spoken to the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique, who have both been heavily linked with the Spurs job too.

Tottenham will be keen to secure a manager who views them as a first-choice, especially after how things worked out with Conte.

Kompany seems like an intriguing option for Spurs, despite his lack of experience at the top level. But it remains unclear if Kompany would be interested in the move after doing an ‘unbelievable’ job at Turf Moor.

He may be keen to at least see out another season with Burnley after guiding them back into the Premier League, but if Spurs come calling, it would be a huge opportunity for him.

