'Would be surprised': It would be a shock if Levy actually hired 'unbelievable' manager for Spurs - journalist











Rumours regarding a potential move to Tottenham for Vincent Kompany are gathering pace. However, The Athletic’s Jack Pitt-Brooke isn’t convinced that the Belgian will be Spurs’ next manager.

Indeed, speaking on The Athletic Football Podcast, Pitt-Brooke spoke about the idea of Kompany getting the Spurs job, and he said that he would be shocked if Daniel Levy actually decided to hire Kompany at this moment in time due to his age and lack of experience.

Pitt-Brooke did note that there is a growing interest amongst the fanbase in Kompany, but he stated that he’d be very surprised if this one actually went ahead.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Kompany would be a shocking appointment

Pitt-Brooke spoke about the ‘unbelievable’ manager.

“There is a growing interest from Tottenham fans in appointing Vincent Kompany. To some fans the point is not Pochettino himself but what Pochettino represented in 2014. Back then he was making a name for himself and had a clear idea of the attacking football he wanted his teams to play. It just felt really fresh in a way that hasn’t been possible since,” Pitt-Brooke said.

“Kompany would tick a lot of those boxes, but I think it would be one job too soon for him right now. Kompany is 37, Pochettino was 42 when he took over at Spurs. Levy handing him the keys feels unlikely right now, but that said, he’s only 15 months older than Julian Nagelsmann, who is being talked about as a serious option. I would be surprised if Kompany got the Spurs job, but Tottenham do have a habit of surprising us.”

Change of direction

Hiring Kompany would certainly be a change of direction for Tottenham.

Spurs two most notable recent appointments have been proven winners with bags of top-level experience in Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho, so to pivot to a gaffer who has never managed a Premier League game and is just 37 years old would be quite a shock.

However, as Pitt-Brooke says, Spurs are no strangers to a shock appointment with Nuno Espirito Santo’s arrival in 2021 catching almost everyone off-guard.

Don’t discount this one, but it would be surprising if it came to fruition.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Show all