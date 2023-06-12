Chelsea add ‘spectacular’ forward to their list of summer transfer targets

Chelsea are considering a move for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez as they look to bring in attacking reinforcements.

With the Blues having brought Mauricio Pochettino in, Todd Boehly is expected to back his new man with a flurry of new signings.

And according to 90Min, Martinez has been added to an ever-growing list of targets.

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Chelsea looking into signing Lautaro Martinez

According to 90Min, Martinez has now been added to a list that includes Rasmus Hojlund and Victor Osimhen.

Interestingly, this is yet another player who Arsenal have shown interest in, continuing a theme of the Blues locking horns with players the Gunners want to sign.

Indeed, reports just a few weeks back claimed that Arsenal were considering their own move for Martinez.

The Argentinian striker was on the losing side this weekend as Manchester City beat Inter Milan in the Champions League final. He had a fine season on the whole, and is widely considered one of Europe’s best number nines.

Martinez has been linked with Tottenham in the past but a £70m asking price has always appeared too much for Daniel Levy to commit to.

Lauded for being a ‘spectacular‘ forward, Martinez will only leave Inter if that huge asking price is met.

A top quality forward

There are only a few names on the European circuit right now who can command the sort of money being talked about and be worth it and Martinez is one.

The Inter striker has been outstanding for a number of seasons now. He rattled in 28 goals in all comps last season and has breached the 100 goal mark overall for the Italian side.

Chelsea are set to overhaul their squad this summer. With players going out and wages being freed up, there could well be room for big names like Martinez to arrive.