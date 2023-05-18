Arsenal want 'spectacular' £70m striker this summer, he was one of World Cup's biggest flops











Arsenal now want to sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez this summer to improve their attacking options.

That’s according to Italian outlet Inter Live as the summer transfer window approaches.

Lautaro Martinez will be on cloud nine right now.

He led his Inter Milan side to their first Champions League final since 2010 against fierce rivals AC Milan on Tuesday.

In the absence of goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, Danilo D’Ambrosio and Marcelo Brozovic, Martinez was named captain.

Inter went into Tuesday’s match with a two-goal advantage and never looked like relinquishing it.

Martinez then made sure his side would be playing in the final with the only goal of the game.

Photo by Piero Cruciatti/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

He received a huge ovation from the San Siro when he substituted ten minutes later.

Inter are in brilliant form right now and have virtually cemented their place in next season’s Champions League already.

Martinez has played a huge role in that achievement, and now Arsenal want to add him to their squad next season.

It would be a real show of strength if the Gunners brought in the Argentinian to compete for a place in their starting line-up.

Arsenal want Martinez this summer

The report from Inter Live states that Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham are also keen on Martinez.

However, Arsenal are the most likely side to ‘test the other English suitors in the market when the summer session opens’.

They believe Arsenal will need to part with at least £70m to sign Martinez.

However, they admit that Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo are Arsenal’s priorities.

The last time Martinez was on everyone’s radars outside of Italy was the World Cup.

He had a torrid time with Argentina despite them going on to win the tournament.

Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

The ‘spectacular’ forward could have wrapped up the final and avoided a penalty shootout had he not missed several brilliant chances.

Arsenal don’t desperately need another striker this summer but may want Martinez to upgrade their Gabriel Jesus alternatives.

He’s a much better option than Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun.

If Arsenal are to maintain a Premier League and Champions League campaign, they just need Martinez to come in and compete with Jesus.

