Chelsea actually made last-minute move to sign ‘special’ Arsenal player this summer

Chelsea tried to make a last-minute move to sign Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe this summer.

A report from The Telegraph has shared more details about the 23-year-old’s future.

It’s not been an easy time at Arsenal for Emile Smith Rowe.

Mikel Arteta has continually talked about how much he loves the England international.

However, injuries have scuppered his time at the club and he failed to start a league game throughout the entirety of last season.

He’s surely set to start in the EFL Cup this evening against Brentford this evening as Arteta rotates his side.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Although he would have been frustrated that despite injuries to Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard at the weekend, he wasn’t given the nod.

Chelsea sensed an opportunity at the end of the transfer window and wanted to sign Smith Rowe.

Arsenal didn’t even entertain the conversation and were in no mood to strengthen one of their rivals.

Although he’s not playing much at the Emirates right now, it’s hard to imagine he’d be any happier trying to help Chelsea through their struggles right now.

Chelsea wanted Smith Rowe this summer

The report from the Telegraph suggests there were ‘serious questions’ to be answered in the summer about Smith Rowe’s future at Arsenal.

He was barely playing and at one point was even substituted on and off the pitch in one match last season.

Arsenal then signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea with the intention of playing him in Smith Rowe’s position.

This only raised further questions about his future but still, Arsenal were in no mood to sell.

The ‘special’ playmaker has a huge future ahead of him but his development is being stunted by a lack of competitive minutes.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It’s hard to see where he features for Arsenal right now except for in cup games.

Fabio Vieira appears to have jumped up the pecking order this season, even being selected ahead of Havertz.

Unless Smith Rowe puts in a world-class performance this evening, it’s hard to see him breaking into the side any time soon.

Irregular cameo appearances off the bench simply won’t be enough for Smith Rowe going forward.