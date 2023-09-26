Mikel Arteta will now surely start ‘special’ Arsenal player for the first time this season tomorrow

Arsenal face a short trip across London as they kick off their League Cup campaign at Brentford tomorrow and in our view, Mikel Arteta should hand Emile Smith Rowe his first start of the season.

The Gunners are coming off the back of a disappointing 2-2 draw in the North London Derby and will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

Mikel Arteta faces something of a selection headache ahead of tomorrow’s game after some significant injury blows over the past week.

Indeed, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are both sidelined while Declan Rice also picked up a back injury against Tottenham.

And it feels like the right time for Arteta to give Smith Rowe an opportunity to impress.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta will surely start Smith Rowe against Brentford

Smith Rowe is yet to start a single game under Arteta this season after also struggling for minutes during the last campaign.

The 23-year-old came off the bench against Spurs on Sunday to make his first Premier League appearance of the season.

He was a key man under Arteta before the last campaign and it’s come as a surprise to see him used so sparingly.

But with Trossard and Martinelli both injured, the ‘special’ midfielder should get an opportunity in the League Cup tomorrow.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Smith Rowe has shown he can operate across the front three and in a more advanced midfield role.

The Hale End Academy product has put in some brilliant displays off the left-hand side for Arsenal and Arteta may be tempted to use him there against Brentford.

This would allow the Spaniard to move Reiss Nelson out to the right-hand side and give Bukayo Saka a well-earned rest.