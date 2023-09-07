Champions League clubs are already starting to circle Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite ahead of the January transfer window.

A report from The Athletic has taken a closer look at Sean Dyche’s squad.

It’s not been the easiest start to the season for Everton at Goodison Park.

They will feel like they should have got something out of their games against Fulham and Wolves but were sitting bottom of the league before they faced Sheffield United.

Goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure and Arnaut Danjuma earned them a point last weekend but relegation will once again be a worry for fans on Merseyside.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Dyche didn’t have the funds to make big moves in the summer, with striker Beto the only expensive incoming.

Danjuma will be an astute loan signing, while Ashley Young provides some important experience.

Everton might have to start worrying about outgoings soon though, with Champions League clubs considering a move for Jarrad Branthwaite.

The ‘terrific’ 21-year-old helped PSV Eindhoven finish second in the Eredivisie last season and they’ll be playing in Europe’s top competition later this month.

It’s no surprise that clubs across Europe are keeping an eye on the exciting centre-back.

Champions League clubs watching Everton youngster Branthwaite

The report from The Athletic suggests the England Under-21 international is already being tracked by some of Europe’s biggest clubs although they provide no specific names.

Everton would be set to make a decent profit on Branthwaite given he still has two years left on his current deal with an option to extend that for one more campaign.

Sean Dyche is a big fan of Branthwaite and after leaving him on the bench for Everton’s first two games this season, he has played 90 minutes against Wolves and Sheffield United.

He was called up to represent the Young Lions during the international break but has withdrawn with an injury.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

There were attempts from clubs across Europe to sign Branthwaite this summer but he stayed at Goodison Park.

Considering how leaky Everton’s defence has been in recent seasons, introducing the youngster to the team could be key to solving those issues.

Everton will be more concerned about the Championship than the Champions League and they’ll be hoping Branthwaite’s head isn’t turned by interest from elsewhere.

The Toffees have made a habit of selling their best home-grown talent recently but will be desperate for the defender not to be the latest player to leave.