21-year-old Everton player has just withdrawn from international squad after picking up an injury

Reporter Ian Abrahams claims that Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite has withdrawn from England’s U21 squad due to injury.

Abrahams took to X on Wednesday afternoon after spending the day with England’s Under-21s side.

Branthwaite has started in each of Everton’s last two Premier League outings and impressed under Sean Dyche.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The 21-year-old has helped to shore up a leaky Everton backline following the 4-0 defeat at Aston Villa.

He deservedly received a call-up for England this month and looked set to feature for the U21s side. But according to Abrahams, he’s been forced to withdraw due to an injury.

Branthwaite withdraws from England U21s squad

The reporter took to social media after spending the day with the England youth side.

Abrahams claims that both Branthwaite and Burnley’s Aaron Ramsey have picked up an injury.

While Branthwaite has only just come into the Everton side this season, it would be a huge blow for Dyche to lose the youngster for an extended period.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

It’s no secret that the Toffees have endured a difficult start to the campaign, but Branthwaite has been a shining light in defence for them.

He’s played the full 90 minutes in each of Everton’s last two games and seems like a very bright prospect.

Everton will certainly be hoping he has withdrawn due to a precaution rather than anything more serious.