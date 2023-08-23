Europa League club have ‘made another attempt to snatch’ ‘terrific’ Everton player – journalist

It looks like Everton will struggle to hold onto one of their younger prospects as a European club continue to try to sign him.

It had been reported that PSV wanted to re-sign Jarrad Branthwaite following a good loan move last season.

This interest had cooled down, but now, Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink has claimed that the Eredivisie club have not given up on signing the Everton defender yet.

The journalist tweeted: “PSV has not yet forgotten about a reunion with ‘old acquaintance’ Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton . The club has made another attempt to snatch him from England.”

Everton defender Branthwaite attracting interest

The English defender, who recently won the U21 European Championships over the summer, looks an exciting prospect.

He is only 21 years-old, but showed that he can play to a high level when out on loan last season with PSV. The fact they want him back emphasises his quality.

The centre-back played 36 times for the Europa League side, scoring four goals and picking up two assists along the way.

In their first two games of the season, Everton conceded five goals and lost both without scoring. Branthwaite hasn’t featured and may feel like he could improve the defence.

The player is highly-rated and has been hailed as a ‘terrific footballer’. If Sean Dyche doesn’t use him sooner rather than later then it may be better for him to move elsewhere.

He clearly can be playing at a high level so fans of the club will be hoping that he features sooner rather than later and doesn’t leave.