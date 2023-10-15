Champions League side now want to sign ‘outstanding’ Arsenal youngster

Champions League side Real Sociedad are now being linked with a move for Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino in windows to come.

That’s via Team Talk who shared that Sociedad may ask about Patino if Arsenal progress with their interest in Martin Zubimendi.

Photo by Alex Livesey – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta is said to be keen to bring the 24-year-old to the Emirates to cover for the possible departure of Jorginho.

Moreover, Sociedad are keen on Patino and a swap deal is now being muted as a possibility in the near future.

Of course, this comes off the back of Patino making it clear that he had intentions to stay at Arsenal beyond his loan deal.

The 19-year-old named William Saliba as an inspiration for what he’s been able to achieve at the club after a loan spell away.

And talk over Patino’s future has come thick and fast of late.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

Before these Sociedad links, journalist Charles Watts explained that it seems unlikely that Patino would sign a new deal at Arsenal.

The midfielder will have 18 months left on his contract at the turn of the year – something that will need resolving.

Sociedad would be keen on Arsenal’s Patino in a swap deal

It seems that the next six months or so will be very telling for Patino.

He’s clearly a player full of ability and potential – someone the Arsenal fans already hold dearly.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

But there still seems a significant gap between Patino and the Arsenal first team.

It was reported that Arsenal were willing to let the youngster leave on a permanent basis this summer before a loan was agreed.

And therefore using ‘outstanding’ Patino as a makeweight in a deal for Sociedad’s Zubimendi could be an appealing option for Arsenal.

After another injury for Thomas Partey in the last month or so, it has become clear that Arteta needs more options in the area.

Bitello is a midfielder Arsenal have previously been linked with for January, and it’ll be interesting to see if those reports resurface.