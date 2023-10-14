Charlie Patino says Arsenal have a ‘big, powerful’ player who has really inspired him

Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino has named William Saliba as someone who inspired him to go out on loan in the summer.

The talented midfielder is spending this season at Swansea, where he has had a fantastic start. In an interview with Mail+, he has revealed that his goal is to return to Arsenal next year and secure a place in Mikel Arteta‘s team.

Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Charlie Patino says Arsenal’s William Saliba has inspired him

Charlie Patino is one of Arsenal’s brightest young talents.

The midfielder, still just 19 years old, has the potential to become an absolute superstar in a few years’ time, and every Gunners supporter would love for that to happen at the Emirates.

However, in the summer transfer window, numerous reports claimed that Patino would be sold by Arsenal because the youngster was desperate for regular game time.

No move materialised in the end, so Patino decided to go out on loan to Championship side Swansea City until the end of this season.

Now, the talented teenager has suggested that he wants to emulate William Saliba, who made a fantastic name for himself out on loan before returning to Arsenal and becoming a regular starter.

Patino said: “Saliba is a different player to me. He’s a centre-back, big, powerful, so for me, it’s inspiring to see someone from Arsenal being able to go on loan, make a name for himself and come back and show his qualities at Arsenal because it is a massive club.

“Everyone’s journey is different. Bukayo [Saka] went straight from academy to first team, Eddie went on a few loans, Emile [Smith Rowe] went on a few loans, so everyone’s journey is different.

“But ultimately, it’s about getting to where you want to get to, and that’s the same for me. I want to play in the first team at Arsenal and being here (Swansea) is a massive pathway to help me do that.”

Mikel Arteta needs to find a way to keep Patino

Arsenal lost Folarin Balogun in the summer, which was a real shame considering how good a player he is. To lose Patino in the same window would’ve been a bad look.

Things worked out for Arsenal in the end, and Patino’s comments now suggest he wants to return to the Emirates and become a first-team star.

Arteta needs to find a way to give him a chance next season, and we think it’s possible. Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny will both be free agents in the summer and are expected to leave, while Saudi interest in Thomas Partey could well return as he enters the final year of his contract.

That opens the door for Patino to get into the side, and we won’t be surprised at all if he has a huge impact under Arteta at Arsenal.