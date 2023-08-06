Carlton Cole now desperate for West Ham to sign £30m player this summer

Carlton Cole has made it clear that he thinks West Ham United should be trying to sign James Ward-Prowse this summer.

Cole was speaking on TalkSPORT about the England international amid speculation about his future.

James Ward-Prowse has been heavily linked with a move to the London Stadium this summer.

The latest offer from West Ham suggested they value the 28-year-old at £30m right now.

There was a suggestion that this would be the final bid David Moyes’s side made for Ward-Prowse.

However, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has said that West Ham may return with another bid later in the summer.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

West Ham need to get a move on in the transfer market.

They’ve yet to make a single signing with the Premier League returning in less than a week.

Carlton Cole has urged West Ham to sign Ward-Prowse and thinks it’s a move that will suit both parties.

Whether Moyes and new director of football Tim Steidten both agree with that thought is another matter.

Cole urges West Ham to sign Ward-Prowse

Asked whether a move to the London Stadium would be good for Ward-Prowse, Cole said: “Of course, it would. Playing Premier League football, playing in Europe as well, it’s very attractive for any footballer.

“He obviously knows what it’s about, he’s a home-grown player something that David Moyes would want.

“I know what David Moyes wants, he wants players to bed in quickly, he’d be able to do that, he’s a Premier League player, England player.

“Hopefully, they can get a deal done as soon as possible because he’s a really tight player to get and I know the other boys will thrive off playing with him as well.

“He’s just a quality player. Right now, because he’s in the Championship, [he’s worth] £25m, £30m max. What player in the Championship goes for £50-60m?

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

“£25m-30m is fair, both parties should be happy with that.”

West Ham should listen to Cole and bring Ward-Prowse in, even if it’s just to provide more competition in midfield.

Edson Alvarez has also been closely linked and signing both midfielders would be astute business.

After another disappointing pre-season result against Bayer Leverkusen yesterday, West Ham desperately need to improve before they face Bournemouth next Saturday.