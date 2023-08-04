James Ward-Prowse could well still end up at West Ham United.

That is according to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth.

The journalist was speaking on the Transfer Talk Podcast about the Southampton midfielder after the Hammers had a bid rejected for his services.

The east London club have been knocked back in their pursuit of Ward-Prowse, but according to Sheth, there’s still a chance that the Hammers go back in for the ‘underrated’ midfielder before the window closes.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Don’t rule out Ward-Prowse to West Ham

Sheth shared what he knows about this situation.

“Southampton are rejecting bids all over the place. This is from West Ham for James Ward-Prowse. West Ham are looking at alternatives, but I just get the impression that we shouldn’t rule out them going in for Ward-Prowse before the end of the transfer window,” Sheth said.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Would make sense

Sometimes a transfer just makes sense, and Ward-Prowse to West Ham certainly fits into that category.

The Hammers need a midfielder, Ward-Prowse wants to return to the Premier League. In our view, this one just adds up.

Ward-Prowse is in a bit of a strange spot where he’s not quite at the level to play for a top six club, but he’s way too good to be playing in the bottom half.

There’s a select number of teams he could sign for and with Aston Villa and Brighton already stocked in the midfield, West Ham is the most logical destination for him.

This is certainly a situation you shouldn’t take your eyes off between now and the end of the transfer window.