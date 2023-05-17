Callum Wilson shares the three words Alexander Isak said to him before his penalty vs Leeds











Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has shared what Alexander Isak said to him before he took his first penalty against Leeds United.

Wilson was speaking to fellow Premier League striker Michail Antonio on the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

It was another successful week for the pair who both found the back of the net for their respective clubs.

Antonio scored the winner in their Europa Conference League semi-final against AZ Alkmaar.

Callum Wilson earned his Newcastle side a point against Leeds United as they tried to secure a place in the Champions League.

Both of his goals came from the penalty spot after two key mistakes from Leeds in the box.

Alexander Isak was fouled in the box by Max Wober moments after Patrick Bamford missed his spot kick.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Wilson stepped up and dispatched his penalty after Isak was brought down.

He’s now shared what the Swedish striker said to him before he stepped up to take his kick.

Wilson shares Isak conversation before penalty

Antonio joked with Wilson that the 23-year-old was trying to take the penalty off him.

Wilson disagreed and said: “I’m the penalty taker, we won a penalty and he just said good luck!

“Nah, obviously he just said ‘Are you taking?’ And I just said ‘Yeah, of course’ and that was it.”

Wilson has now scored all nine of the spot kicks in the Premier League.

There are other candidates in the squad, including Isak, that could take penalty duties off Wilson.

However, until he misses one that’s unlikely to be a conversation at the club.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

After a poor run of form after the World Cup, Wilson is back up and running.

His 17 league goals are a fantastic tally, and qualifying for the Champions League would be an appropriate reward.

Wilson has admitted he’s starting to get nervous about Liverpool’s late assault on the top four.

He’s admitted his recent frustrations about not playing as many minutes as he would like despite his form.

Eddie Howe has now found a way to get Wilson and Isak into the starting line-up.

They both seem to be benefitting from spending more time on the pitch together.

Show all