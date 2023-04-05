Callum Wilson admits he was mad after what Newcastle boss Eddie Howe did on Sunday











Newcastle United star Callum Wilson was really angry with what happened during their win over Manchester United last weekend.

Speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, Wilson was recalling their brilliant win over their top four rivals.

Joe Willock opened the scoring after the hour mark, but they had a slender lead going into the final few minutes.

The £20m forward sent St. James’ Park into raptures in the final moments by doubling Newcastle’s advantage.

You could see the relief of Wilson’s face as he was swarmed by his teammates during the celebrations.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The 31-year-old was a man on a mission, after losing his place in the side to record-signing Alexander Isak.

Wilson admitted he was angry during Newcastle’s win, but that soon disappeared once he found the back of the net.

Wilson angry during Newcastle win over Man United

Michail Antonio was teasing Wilson about starting on the bench, and the forward said: “It wasn’t until the 80th minute when I was coming on.

“All of a sudden you were meant to come on at 65, then it’s 80, and it’s 15 minutes gone.

“For me then I’m even more angry at the situation, just like ‘nah this isn’t happening to me’.

“I’m going on now and showing and reminding everybody what time it is.

“It’s about making an impact. I feel refreshed and recharged, and I’m training well and you carry that on to the game and it just gives the manager a decision to make now.”

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

It was Wilson’s eighth goal of the season, and just his second in the league since the World Cup.

He has been in and out of the squad since then due to injury, which has been frustrating for the England international.

Thankfully for Newcastle, that’s coincided with Alexander Isak finding his feet in the Premier League.

It’s understandable why Wilson was angry, as he would want to play as many minutes as possible for Newcastle.

There was a suggestion from Paul Merson that Wilson’s recent form was a cause for concern for Eddie Howe.

He’ll be happy to put that suggestion to bed with a quality header against one of their nearest rivals.

