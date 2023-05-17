£20m PL striker publicly admits he's desperately hoping Liverpool slip up











Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has admitted he’s desperate to see Liverpool lose with Champions League football up for grabs.

Wilson was chatting with West Ham striker Michail Antonio on the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

They were recording the latest podcast during Liverpool’s match against struggling Leicester City.

As the episode was coming to an end, Callum Wilson spotted the Liverpool score and said: “Liverpool are two up, I don’t want to hear that right now! Come on, I need them to lose!

“Oh my god, what’s Curtis Jones doing as well? He doesn’t even score goals, now he’s scoring two.”

Wilson was sharing in the pain of plenty of Newcastle fans as Liverpool eased to another victory.

It was a result that left Jurgen Klopp’s side just a point behind Newcastle in the Premier League.

The Reds have put together a seven-game winning streak that has seen them become Newcastle’s biggest rivals for Champions League football.

Eddie Howe’s team do have a game in hand coming up tomorrow against Brighton.

However, after they dismantled Arsenal’s title hopes at the weekend, they may be starting to get worried.

Newcastle star Wilson willing Liverpool to lose

The £20m forward is so close to playing in his first-ever European campaign.

At the start of the season, most Newcastle fans would have been happy with a place in the Europa Conference League.

However, an unlikely return to the Champions League is now in their sights.

Their finishing position is also in their hands, and two wins in their last three games will be enough to secure a top-four finish.

Newcastle dropped points at the weekend against Leeds, but have been in fine form recently.

They built their early season form on being impenetrable at the back.

However, Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak have stepped up to simply outscore their opponents lately.

Liverpool are bearing down on Newcastle now, but Wilson and his teammates can ease any fears with a win tomorrow.

If they lose, then suddenly the pressure will be ramped up for the last two games of the season.

