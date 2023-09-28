Callum Wilson says 20-year-old Newcastle youngster has huge future ahead of him

England forward Callum Wilson has admitted that youngster Elliot Anderson has a huge future ahead of him at Newcastle United.

Speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, Wilson was talking about the 20-year-old midfielder.

It’s been an enthralling week or so on Tyneside for Eddie Howe’s side.

Newcastle’s return to the Champions League was marked with a hard-fought 0-0 draw against AC Milan.

They then showed their attacking prowess by putting eight goals past Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon.

Newcastle faced the toughest team in the EFL Cup possible last night but squeezed past Manchester City as they look to go one better than last season.

One player who has been involved in all three games is Elliot Anderson.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

He was brought in as a late substitute in both cup matches but played the full 90 minutes during Sunday’s rout.

Callum Wilson has suggested that Anderson has amazing potential after coming through the Newcastle academy.

He’s now considering his international future due to being eligible for both England and Scotland.

Wilson hails Anderson’s Newcastle future

Speaking about the 20-year-old, Wilson said: “Yeah, young lad coming through the academy which is always good to see!

“He’s a good player, confident lad, he’s got himself into the team after a loan spell that he had a few seasons ago and he’s worked his way up which is always nice to see.

“I think personally he’s going to be a good player for the future and he’s got his feet on the ground so I can’t see anything going to his head.

“He’s humble and he works hard and they’re the key components you need to become a footballer that’s successful at a club like Newcastle.”

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

Wilson has echoed Kieran Trippier’s previous feelings about Anderson’s Newcastle future.

It would have been very easy for Eddie Howe to decide to loan out the 20-year-old this season.

However, he’s been kept around at the club and is proving to be a very useful option this season.

He’s still waiting to score his first senior goal for the club but it feels like a matter of time until this arrives.