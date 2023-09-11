‘He’s been unbelievable’: Kieran Trippier left amazed by Newcastle teammate who’s yet to start this season

Kieran Trippier has lauded Elliot Anderson as ‘unbelievable’ amid reports that his Newcastle United teammate could switch his international allegiance.

Trippier was speaking in the pre-match press conference as England prepare to face Scotland in a friendly following their Euro 2024 qualifying draw with Ukraine over the weekend.

Elliot Anderson appears to be at the centre of an international tug of war. As reported by The Times, Gareth Southgate is hoping to convince the 20-year-old to opt to play for England having been called up for Scotland ahead of this international break.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Anderson withdrew with injury. So it remains to be seen where his international future lies. Certainly, some in the England camp are making no secret of their interest in Anderson.

Trippier lauds Newcastle teammate Anderson

Kieran Trippier was asked about the prospect of his Newcastle teammate opting to play for the Three Lions. And while he insisted that he needs to make the call on his own, he made it clear that he would love the chance to play alongside him on the international stage.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

“In pre-season he’s been unbelievable,” he said. “It was good for him last year to stay with us and to not go out on loan again, to gain that experience. He’s a young lad with great potential.

“Obviously, we’ve had talks, but like Gareth said before, he went away with Scotland. Ultimately, that’s his decision. He’s a young lad with great potential, so that decision’s ultimately up to him.”

This definitely has the potential to be a real breakout year for Anderson – potentially for club and country. He only managed to make three starts in the Premier League last year.

He is yet to open his account for league starts this term. But he has featured in all four games for Eddie Howe’s side.

Anderson is now facing a tough decision. Obviously, England will likely go to Euro 2024 next summer with aspirations to win the tournament. And with that, Anderson is going to have to be patient waiting for his chance given the quality the Three Lions have in the middle of the park.

Having said that, Scotland are in a fantastic place. They are on the verge of qualifying for the tournament. And they have some outstanding players.

It is not going to be an easy call. But clearly, Trippier will be hoping that his Newcastle teammate opts to play for England in the near future.