Callum Wilson now says £30m player is just too good for West Ham

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has said that West Ham United target Harry Maguire is too good to join them this summer.

Wilson was speaking to West Ham forward Michail Antonio on the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

The business end of the summer transfer window is now fast approaching.

Clubs have just over weeks to complete to finalise their squads and lots of teams still have plenty of work to do.

One of those sides is West Ham, who so far have only brought in two players after losing captain Declan Rice.

James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez are astute additions but other areas of the team need strengthening.

Photo by West Ham United FC/Getty Images

West Ham have identified Harry Maguire as a potential upgrade at centre-back but Callum Wilson believes he’s too good for the Irons.

A move appears to have now collapsed although there was a similar feeling around Ward-Prowse’s move before he ended up at the London Stadium.

Wilson says Maguire is too good for West Ham

Speaking about the £30m defender, Wilson said: “For me, I’ve played against Harry [Maguire] through the leagues when he was at Sheffield United.

“I was at Coventry, we played against each other in League One we’ve worked our way up alongside each other as competitors.

“I feel, personally, no disrespect to West Ham, he’s too good for them. At the minute, he’s having a bit of a sticky time with his confidence but let’s not forget this guy turns up game after game for England, every tournament.

“He has just been stripped of the captaincy but he’s a leader at one of the best clubs in the world over the last 20 years in Manchester United.

“I just feel, as a person I know him, he’s a fighter, he’s a leader, he’s a strong character.

“If I’m him, I would stay, I would fight and ultimately if Man United have a bad spell of 10 games, he could outlast the manager.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

“So, someone else comes in and all of a sudden he’s back in the starting line-up and back being the main player again.”

As Wilson says, Maguire does have some brilliant attributes and would be a great signing for West Ham.

He’s also being targeted by Aston Villa who have just lost Tyrone Mings to a serious injury.

Declan Rice has urged Maguire to make the move and if West Ham remain patient they could end up getting their man before the window closes.

However, they would be wise to turn their attention to other options in case he ends up staying at Old Trafford.