After Mings injury, Aston Villa have ‘made enquiries’ over ‘unbelievable’ £30m defender

Aston Villa have now entered the race for a defender due to the injury that Tyrone Mings suffered in their first game of the season.

It was a tough start to the new campaign for Aston Villa as they ended up losing 5-1. They were only 2-1 down when Mings went off in the 31st minute due to injury.

Now, FootballTransfers are suggesting that they have identified a possible replacement. The report goes on to say that they have ‘made enquiries’ with Manchester United about signing Harry Maguire. They have only acted due to the severity of the injury suffered by Mings.

If the scans from Mings show that he is out for the foreseeable then Villa apparently want to sign a defender this summer transfer window.

Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Aston Villa make enquiry over Harry Maguire

It is no shock to see Villa look for another defender now that Mings has possibly suffered a long-term injury at the start of the seasaon.

Maguire has had some “unbelievable” moments over the years but wasn’t at his best last season. At a team like Villa, the defender could no doubt thrive.

Unai Emery is great at coaching players and getting the best out of them, and he would definitely bring the best out of Maguire.

They may have to act quick though, as reports are suggesting that Manchester United have accepted a £30million offer from West Ham.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The club have signed some top players but the Mings injury showed that they need more quality. When he went off, they somewhat capitulated.

It will be very interesting to see what Villa do next. This could become a bidding war and they will not want to go too high above £30million as they have already spent a lot this summer.