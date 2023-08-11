Declan Rice has urged ‘unbelievable’ £30m player to join West Ham

West Ham United have finally got the ball rolling in terms of summer transfers, and they’ve moving quickly.

The Hammers have already announced the signing of Edson Alvarez, and more should be following suit.

One player who’s seemingly close to joining Alvarez at West Ham is Manchester United’s Harry Maguire.

Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

And according to The Sun, a former Hammers star has helped convince Maguire to make the move to East London.

Declan Rice, who swapped West Ham for Arsenal this summer, has apparently encouraged him to join the Hammers.

The 24-year-old is a West Ham icon, having captained the club to their first major trophy in decades last season.

And despite leaving the Hammers to join the Gunners, it looks like he’s still trying to help his old club out.

West Ham on verge of Maguire deal

West Ham have reportedly struck a £30million deal to sign Maguire, and talks over personal terms are continuing.

The report claims that Man United are giving him a £6million payoff to offset the reduction in wages at West Ham.

It all seems to be on the right track, and hopefully it won’t be long before we get the “here we go” and more.

Maguire’s stock may have fallen somewhat in recent years, but there is definitely a great player in there.

After all, a player wouldn’t seal such a big-money move to Man United if they weren’t one of the best.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Indeed, Pep Guardiola reportedly wanted him to replace Vincent Kompany at Manchester City.

Maguire needs a change of scenery, and West Ham are a good club for him to reignite his career.

The Hammers will be eager to kick on after winning the Europa Conference League last season.

Hopefully Maguire does make the move and goes back to his “unbelievable” best in claret and blue.