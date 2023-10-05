Callum Wilson admits he loved what 27-year-old Aston Villa player did last weekend

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson admitted he was very impressed with Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins at the weekend.

Speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, Wilson was reflecting on the latest round of Premier League matches.

Given the controversy in Tottenham’s victory over Liverpool, and both Manchester clubs tasting defeat, Aston Villa’s stunning win went slightly under the radar.

They kicked off proceedings on Saturday lunchtime and caught Brighton by surprise at Villa Park.

They couldn’t stop scoring, finishing the match as 6-1 victors and maintaining a stunning home record in the league under Unai Emery.

The star of the show was undoubtedly Ollie Watkins, who bagged his second hat-trick of the season.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

However, like every striker, he still looked frustrated not to have scored more.

Callum Wilson has admitted that he loved what he saw from Watkins at the weekend as he led Villa to victory.

He didn’t want to go too far with his praise though considering they’re both vying for the same spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Wilson praises Villa star Watkins

Talking about the 27-year-old forward, Wilson said: “Back to your question, why are you asking me about Ollie Watkins like you want me to promote him to get into the England squad!

“I’m joking, I’m not the jealous type. He had a good weekend, he scored a hat trick, I love seeing people score hat tricks in the Premier League because it’s not an easy thing to do.

“When you’re playing against teams like Brighton as well, it can go both ways. You can either win three, four, five-nil or lose three, four, five-nil, there’s no in-between with them because they play such expansive football.

“Ollie got himself a hat trick which is like I say for a striker it’s important and I’m sure me and Michail [Antonio] are sat here thinking we would have liked it to have been us!”

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Watkins has been sensational this season and one pundit has suggested that he’s the best forward in the league behind Erling Haaland.

Wilson and Watkins will both want to be Harry Kane’s backup for England, but the Villa man has the advantage right now.

He’s on fire in both the Premier League and Europe and maybe hoping he gets the nod ahead of Jhon Duran tonight against Zrinjski Mostar.

Unai Emery may want to rest his star striker, but when he’s in this sort of form he’s hard to leave out the team.