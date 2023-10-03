‘He is underrated’: Pundit says £28m Arsenal target is actually a better striker than Ivan Toney

The Premier League is blessed with a number of top strikers at the moment.

Of course, Erling Haaland is the top dog in terms of number nines these days, but he does have a few rivals for the Golden Boot.

The likes of Darwin Nunez and Heung-Min Son are in good form this season, while Ivan Toney will fancy himself to get back amongst the goals once his ban is over.

However, according to Don Hutchison, the second-best striker in the Premier League is currently playing for Aston Villa.

Indeed, speaking on Premier League Productions, Hutchison named Ollie Watkins ahead of the likes of Toney, Son and Nunez as the Premier League’s second-best number nine behind Erling Haaland.

Interestingly, this comes against a backdrop of interest in Watkins from Arsenal, who have also reportedly been looking at Ivan Toney.

Watkins the Premier League’s second-best

Hutchison gave his verdict on the Aston Villa star.

“I think he’s come on since Unai Emery took the job. He’s always been a very good striker, but maybe a bit inconsistent. Now he’s doing more work within the 18 yard box. Me and Shay were having a chat about where he ranks in the Premier League. Erling Haaland is streets ahead of anyone else in terms of numbers, but I think when you look at number nines in the Premier League, I think he’s second-best, I think he’s right up there, I think he is underrated, you wouldn’t want to face him one vs one,” Hutchison said.

Up there

This is a debate that is bound to divide the footballing world, but, at the end of the day, it has to be said that Watkins is right up there in this debate.

He’s been scoring for fun over the past 12 months ever since Unai Emery arrived at Villa Park, and his hat-trick at the weekend just underlined his quality.

There’s a reason Arsenal are sniffing around the £28m man, and while Villa fans won’t want to hear it, Watkins would be fantastic in this Arsenal team.