Burnley bid for ‘amazing’ £17m Arsenal and Tottenham target

Arsenal and Tottenham have both been linked with a move for Galatasaray star Sacha Boey but he could well end up elsewhere as it stands.

Boey was reportedly on the list of Arsenal before they eventually got a deal over the line for Jurrien Timber.

Tottenham, too, are known to be keen on Boey and have apparently spoken to Galatasaray about signing both Boey and Victor Nelsson.

However, according to Sky Sports, who relay a report from Goal, Burnley are now bidding to try and bring Boey to the club ahead of the new season kicking off.

Boey, 22, has starred over in Turkey and has been a key player for Galatasaray. But that form has attracted plenty of interest from the Premier League. And now, it seems Burnley are trying to be the club who lands him.

Photo by BSR Agency/Getty Images

Regarded by Bacary Sagna as an ‘amazing‘ defender, Boey was apparently open to joining Arsenal before they settled on Timber and other signings.

Whether or not the full-back fancies the switch to Burnley, remains to be seen. Vincent Kompany is trying to build a team good enough to compete this season and has a habit of targeting younger players with high potential.

Boey, then, is very much the sort of player Kompany wants to work with.

Arsenal and Spurs fans will be watching closely

The north London duo get linked with that many players that there’s always going to be someone they’re looking out for throughout the league.

Obviously, Boey is one of the players linked quite heavily with a move to London and should Burnely get this deal done, then there’ll be a lot of eyes on Turf Moor.

Boey is clearly good enough to test himself in England and in a strange way, moving to Burnley and being a regular without the pressure of a top four club might actually be the best thing for him.