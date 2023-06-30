‘Amazing’ £17m defender also fancies Arsenal move as Timber deal edges close

Arsenal are busying about in the transfer market this summer and it shows no signs of slowing down just yet either.

After announcing a deal for Kai Havertz, the Gunners are expected to make a move for Declan Rice happen after bidding more than £100m for the West Ham man.

Following that, Jurrien Timber is also expected to sign from Ajax as Edu takes the club’s summer spending to the £200m mark.

However, Timber might not be the only name arriving in the defensive third.

According to Turkish outlet Yeni Safak, Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey is also keen on signing for the Gunners.

Photo by Seskim Photo/MB Media/Getty Images

Sacha Boey wants Arsenal move

Yeni Safak claims that Boey could be about to leave for around the £13m mark. And the young defender is believed to favour a move to Arsenal, with Juventus also a club he’d consider.

Talk around Boey from the Arsenal end has gone a bit quieter after reports a month or so ago claimed the Gunners were actually going to complete the signing.

Since then, Arsenal’s focus has switched to those aforementioned names.

But with Boey obviously available and also willing to join, he could be a player Arsenal now look to revisit.

Lauded by Bacary Sagna as an ‘amazing‘ defender, Boey has certainly turned heads in Europe in the past 12 months.

Photo by Peter Lous/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Don’t write them off

Timber, Rice and Havertz might be arriving but we are only at the end of June and it seems odd to suggest Arsenal are done with their business.

Boey would be the ideal project signing for Mikel Arteta. He isn’t too expensive, covers a few positions, and has bags of potential and upside for improvement.

Arsenal will go again in this window, rest assured. Arteta is determined to have the right squad this time. And that means no resting, even as the spending surpasses £200m.