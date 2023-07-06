Tottenham Hotspur have done well in the summer transfer window so far.

Not only have Spurs got a new manager in the dugout, but they have completed three signings.

Dejan Kulusevski has joined permanently, with Tottenham also signing Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Now, Spurs are reportedly looking for a new centre-back and a new right-back.

According to a report from Turkey, Tottenham may well be trying to get both from one club.

Sport Witness has covered a report from journalist Zeki Uzundurukan on Transfer Plus, relayed by GS Gazete.

He talked about Galatasaray duo Victor Nelsson and Sacha Boey, who Tottenham are reportedly pursuing.

Gala vice-president Erden Timur has apparently spent time in London and held talks with Spurs and Chelsea.

In terms of the discussions with Tottenham, they reportedly asked about how much Nelsson and Boey would cost.

Timur apparently answered: “We want €50million” (£43million).

It’s worth mentioning that both players reportedly have a €25million (£21.5million) release clause.

Our view

Tottenham’s defence certainly needs bolstering ahead of the new season. Last term, it disappointed far too many times.

Nelsson and Boey would both be great shouts for Spurs, as they are two of the Superlig’s best players.

They helped Gala win the league last season and will contest the Champions League qualifiers later this summer.

A scouting report by Medium on Nelsson was published back in 2020.

They deemed him a ‘great passer of the ball’ who is ‘extremely composed and relaxed, more than comfortable of playing the ball with both feet’.

Nelsson, a ‘leader from the back’, also has ‘fantastic defensive and positional awareness and has great knowledge of the game.’

In addition, Nelsson’s ‘ability to defend 1v1 is superb’, and he ‘is barely ever beat by his opponent’.

Photo by ADEM ALTAN/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Boey – as per Whoscored – has ‘proven a revelation for Galatasaray this season and his performances suggest he is ready to make the next step up in his career.

Journalist Jonathan Johnson has backed Boey to “potentially develop into being one of the leading players in that position for France in the years to come.”

For just £43million, Spurs would be getting themselves two great talents to shore up their defence.