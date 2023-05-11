Bukayo Saka shares the Arsenal fan chant that all the players really like











Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has said that the whole squad loves his and Emile Smith Rowe’s chant at The Emirates.

Speaking on Colney Carpool, Saka was asked lots of different questions in a light-hearted interview.

He talked about his favourite moment at The Emirates this season as well as his favourite karaoke song.

There’s been plenty to celebrate at Arsenal throughout the campaign.

Mikel Arteta has immeasurably improved the squad and put his full faith in his young players.

Bukayo Saka has become one of his most important players, and that’s been recognised on the terraces as well.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Last season, Arsenal fans came up with a chant for Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

The academy graduates were playing week in and week out as Arteta worked out how he wanted to play this season.

Smith Rowe’s campaign has been scuppered by injuries and the extraordinary form of Martin Odegaard.

He’ll be hoping he features a lot more next season and can hear his name sung from the North Bank.

Arsenal squad love Saka and Smith Rowe chant

The England international was asked when he first heard the song, to which he replied: “It was last season. Everyone loved it!

“I think we even asked for it to be played after the game. It was going off.”

The Saka and Smith Rowe chant is based on Status Quo’s Rockin’ All Over the World.

It’s incredibly catchy, and celebrates two of Arsenal’s most exciting recent homegrown players.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It has some competition in the stands this season from the new chant developed for William Saliba.

Plenty of teams have mimicked the song based on the French defender, but Saka and Smith Rowe’s chant remains relatively unique.

Mikel Arteta has big plans for Smith Rowe going forward.

Although the Gunners are in the market for at least one central midfielder this summer, they may not need them.

The Spanish coach is teaching Smith Rowe to play in Granit Xhaka’s position to find a place for him in the side.

If that doesn’t go to plan, he may end up leaving the club. Sadly that would mean the end of Saka and Smith Rowe’s catchy chant.

