Bukayo Saka seen battling with 'all action' Arsenal youngster in training ahead of Newcastle clash











Arsenal star Bukayo Saka was seen battling with youngster Mauro Bandeira in training ahead of their trip to Newcastle United.

The 19-year-old youngster took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with the England international.

Arsenal face a huge match at St. James’ Park this afternoon.

Manchester City beating Leeds yesterday has upped the pressure on the Gunners in the Premier League title race.

They can’t afford any more slip-ups otherwise they will hand the title to Pep Guardiola’s side.

A trip to one of the toughest grounds in the league is not what Arsenal need right now.

Although they defeated a disappointing Chelsea last week, their recent form simply hasn’t been good enough.

Mikel Arteta will have been working hard to keep his players focused in training in the build-up to the game.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He introduced Mauro Bandeira to Arsenal senior training, and he’s been tussling with Bukayo Saka in practice.

The 19-year-old is unlikely to feature today but is trying to make a lasting impression on the first-team boss.

Bandeira battles with Saka in Arsenal training

The youngster posted a picture of the pair trying to win possession with the caption: “Focused”.

Some of his youth teammates replied to his message, and are clearly proud that their teammate has made the step up.

Mauro Bandeira battles with Bukayo Saka in Arsenal training. Cr. (mauro.08) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

The ‘all action’ midfielder has been a regular for Arsenal’s under-21s this season.

He’s scored three times and laid on an assist in 20 appearances, although the Portuguese tends to sit slightly deeper.

Mikel Arteta named him on the bench for Arsenal’s trip to Sporting in the Europa League.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He’s still yet to make his senior debut, but he’s pushing to feature before the end of the season.

Bandeira will take inspiration from Saka and his journey through the Arsenal academy to the first team.

Arsenal are keen to bring in more central midfielders in the summer which won’t help Bandeira’s cause.

He may be wise to look for a loan move away from the club next season.

It’s certainly worked for Charlie Patino this year, although he’s now looking to make that move permanent.

