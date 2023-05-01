Photo: Arsenal teenager spotted with Zinchenko in training before Chelsea clash











Arsenal take on Chelsea in the Premier League tomorrow night, and young Mauro Bandeira has been called up to first-team training by Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners have been on a woeful run recently. They haven’t won once in their last four fixtures and have picked up just three out of a possible 12 points.

Manchester City have moved up to the top of the Premier League table now, but a win tomorrow will see Arsenal reclaim that spot temporarily.

Mikel Arteta calls up Mauro Bandeira to Arsenal training – Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal’s players are hard at work at London Colney, preparing for the game against Chelsea tomorrow. It is a must-win game for Arteta’s side if they want to have any chance of staying close to Manchester City in the title race.

The Gunners’ training pictures and videos are always interesting to look at as Arteta often calls up hugely talented youngsters from the youth team to give them a chance to rub shoulders with the senior players.

We’ve seen plenty of young players at London Colney being put through their paces, and young Mauro Bandeira has been around on numerous occasions this season.

The 19-year-old, branded as an ‘all action‘ midfielder, was called up to senior training today too, and there are multiple pictures of him with the ball at his feet as Arsenal prepare for the derby at the Emirates tomorrow.

In one picture, Bandeira can be seen breezing past Zinchenko as the Ukrainian tries to get back. It seems like the 19-year-old is ahead of the Arsenal number 35 there, and once he goes on a run, it is difficult to stop him.

Bandeira is a fantastic talent, and it’s only a matter of time before he gets an opportunity at the top level.

Show all