Report: Arsenal think Ethan Nwaneri has a big future in their team











Arsenal are trying to convince talented player Ethan Nwaneri that he has a future at the club amid interest from Premier League clubs. According to Goal, the Gunners hope to convince the player of his importance, with Manchester City and Chelsea monitoring the situation.

Nwaneri is a quality performer and this season he has made his first-team debut. The 15-year-old came off the bench during a 3-0 win over Brentford earlier in the season; becoming the club’s youngest-ever player.

The Hale End prospect typically operates through the middle as a number 10. He can also play as a centre-forward or on the flank, however, and he’s still being shaped as a player by the club.

The Gunners do want to keep him though. There has been some speculation that suggests he could leave. City and Chelsea are monitoring the situation and Arsenal have to convince the player of his importance.

Jack Wilshere is a huge fan of the player. He has heaped praise on Nwaneri, calling him ‘unplayable’. The former Arsenal midfielder knows what it takes to succeed at the Emirates Stadium and he’ll hope to keep nurturing the youngster.

Arsenal trying to convince Nwaneri and it shouldn’t be a problem

The Gunners have a proud history with their academy starlets. As a result, they should be more than capable of convincing the talented forward player that his future is in North London.

After losing Omari Hutchinson to Chelsea, the Gunners won’t want lightning to strike twice. With that in mind, it’s no surprise to hear that Arsenal will try desperately to convince Nwaneri.

At 15-years-old, Nwaneri has a lot of learning left to do. He’s scored twice from seven appearances with the under-18 ranks this season and also bagged a further goal in the FA Youth Cup.

Clearly, the Gunners value him highly. He’s already been handed an opportunity in the first-team – albeit brief – and that should go some way to convince the player that his future remains at Arsenal.