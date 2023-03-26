Bukayo Saka blown away by how good Oleksandr Zinchenko has been this season











Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has been raving about teammate Oleksandr Zinchenko ahead of England’s game this evening.

The Three Lions face Ukraine today, with Bukayo Saka and Oleksandr Zinchenko likely to go head-to-head.

Saka was speaking to the Daily Mail ahead of the match against his club teammate.

England got their qualifying campaign off to the best possible start with a 2-1 win over Italy on Thursday.

Photo by Franco Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Harry Kane broke the all-time goalscoring record for his country, while Arsenal target Declan Rice was also on target.

England return home to face Ukraine later today in another tricky encounter.

Zinchenko is a left-back at Arsenal, but may not be up against Saka on the right-wing today.

He regularly plays as a central midfielder for his country, although they might want him to directly face a player he knows an awful lot about.

All Arsenal fans will be hoping for is both players reaching the final whistle without any injuries.

The pair have been essential to their incredible season in the Premier League, with just ten games left to play.

Saka raves about Arsenal teammate Zinchenko

Asked about the brilliant left-back, Saka said: “He’s brought quality, he’s brought so much.

“You can see how he plays and how he controls game. He’s an outstanding player.

“He’s not only a quality player, he has outstanding leadership qualities. He’s helping us on both fronts.

“He’s got a bit of fire about him and he uses it in ways that help him. On the pitch he uses it to get him going and to win the duels.

“He also has that other side to him, the balance in his head he needs to play well.

“He’s a man of incredible mental strength. To be able to get his mind on the game when he is playing for Arsenal and for his country, and to perform that well, is a big credit to him.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The £32m move to bring him to the Emirates is looking more and more like an absolute bargain right now.

Zinchenko’s ability to slot into midfield from left-back has been key to Mikel Arteta’s tactical set-up.

Saka’s admission that Zinchenko is a leader at Arsenal could be reflected tonight in Ukraine’s line-up.

There’s a chance he’ll be handed the captain’s armband for his country, which would be a huge honour.

England fans will be hoping he doesn’t play too well before returning to the Emirates tonight.

